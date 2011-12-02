WASHINGTON Dec 2 A U.S. trade panel on Friday
approved an investigation into charges of unfair Chinese trade
practices in the solar energy sector, setting the stage for
possible steep U.S. duties.
The U.S. International Trade Commission voted 6-0 that
there was a reasonable indication that SolarWorld Industries
America SWVG.DE and other U.S. producers have been harmed or
are threatened with injury by the imports.
The vote allows the Commerce Department to continue an
investigation that could lead to both countervailing and
anti-dumping duties on solar cells and panels from China.
Countervailing duties are imposed to offset government
subsidies, while anti-dumping duties are used to negate unfair
pricing practices.
SolarWorld and its coalition partners have alleged Chinese
producers are undercutting U.S. prices by as much as 250
percent.
A preliminary decision on countervailing duties could come
as early as January, although Commerce can delay a decision
until March if it needs more time to complete its
investigation.
U.S. imports of the solar products from China totaled $1.5
billion in 2010, up from $640 million in 2009.
