BEIJING Jan 24 China urged the United States on
Tuesday to act and speak cautiously on the South China Sea,
saying China has irrefutable sovereignty over the Spratly
Islands.
China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the
comments at a daily press briefing in Beijing after the new U.S.
administration of President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that
the United States would prevent China from taking over territory
in international waters in the South China Sea.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd;
Editing by Robert Birsel)