UPDATE 1-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons (Adds Turkish foreign minister)
SEOUL, April 8 U.S. President Donald Trump told South Korea on Saturday that he had explained America's position on the deployment of the U.S. supplied THAAD anti-missile defense to China's President Xi Jinping in their summit meeting, according to a statement from South Korea's acting leader.
Trump informed South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn of his discussions with Xi in a telephone call on Saturday.
China has opposed the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) in South Korea which it and the United States say is aimed at countering North Korea's missile threat. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons (Adds Turkish foreign minister)
DUBAI, June 15 One crew member was wounded when Yemen's Houthis fired a missile at a United Arab Emirates ship in the Red Sea, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, in the latest in a series of attacks on ships in the area.
MONTREAL, June 15 Saudi Arabia's transport minister arrived in Montreal on Thursday for a meeting with Gulf state ministers called by a U.N. aviation agency following last week's decision by the Arab world's biggest powers to isolate Qatar.