* Chinese companies sign soy purchase deals
* They will purchase 8.62 million tonnes
* Companies will sign more deals in Los Angeles
* Total purchases could top 12 million tonnes
(Adds analyst quote, context)
By Carey Gillam
DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb 15 A Chinese trade
delegation signed agreements with U.S. grain companies on
Wednesday to buy 8.62 million tonnes of soybeans from the United
States and will ink more deals on Thursday for a record-setting
purchase topping 12 million tonnes.
Although China-U.S. soy deals -- made during a visit by Vice
President Xi Jinping to the United States -- have been dubbed by
the industry as a political gesture, they come at a time of
heightened Chinese demand.
China, which buys 60 percent of the soybeans traded in the
world, is turning to the United States for more supplies as a
drought threatens to curb production in South America.
Chinese powerhouses like COFCO Co Ltd, the country's largest
state-owned grain trading house, and Sinograin, which manages
state grain reserves, signed deals in Des Moines, Iowa, with
Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge Ltd, and Cargill
Inc, among others.
The Chinese delegation was expected to sign more purchase
agreements in Los Angeles on Thursday, which would bring the
total amount to a record of more than 12 million tonnes, said
Kirk Leeds, director of the Iowa Soybean Association.
The soybeans will come from supplies harvested last fall and
the crop that will be planted this spring. The value of the
purchases in total will be around $6 billion.
At a similar event last year, Chinese companies signed deals
to buy 11.56 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans valued at $6.68
billion in the then largest one-off purchase of U.S. soy.
The high-profile event comes at a time when the United States
and China are at odds over a series of issues like Beijing's
currency policy, international action to quell the violence in
Syria and a significant bilateral trade gap.
Hundreds of protesters climbed the steps of the Iowa
statehouse in Des Moines, shouting 'Shame on China' and 'China
lies, Tibetans die'. There were no demonstrations where the
agreements were being signed.
"There is a lot of publicity about Chinese imports here.
They want to remind Americans this is a two-way street. They buy
from us, too," said Leeds, who helped arrange a visit by Xi to
an Iowa soybean farm scheduled for Thursday morning.
The signing also comes at a time in which the United States
has accused China of undervaluing its currency to give its
companies a price advantage in international trade.
'KEEPING TRADE LINES OPEN'
"They are keeping their trade lines open despite their
currency issue that has not only upset the United States but the
rest of the world as well," said Shelley Goldberg, director of
global resources and commodities strategy at research group
Roubini Global Economics in New York.
Goldberg said it was uncertain if China was buying the
soybeans for consumption or stockpiling.
The deals, signed after trading at the Chicago Board of
Trade had ended for the day, were cheered by grain traders.
"This is a little surprising," said Rich Nelson, director of
research at advisory firm Allendale Inc. "They had previously
made announcements that they would not be buying as much as last
year," he said.
A drought in Brazil and Argentina has prompted private
importers in China to turn to the United States for additional
supplies.
On Wednesday, Chicago Board of Trade soybeans got a boost
after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of
116,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China.
It was the third straight daily announcement of sizeable
U.S. soybean sales, with the previous two sales earmarked for
"unknown destinations" -- which could include China.
"The trade is looking for confirmation that China is set to
buy more U.S. beans in preference to South America," said Adam
Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in
Melbourne. "These types of announcements are made every year, it
is symbolic and positive for the U.S. beans."
Still, traders in China said the deals were more of a
political gesture.
"We don't read much from the number as crushers will later
decide how much to buy and what price to quote for these
orders," said one trader with an international trading house in
Beijing.
Bian Zhenhu, president of China's Chamber of Commerce of
Import and Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce and Animal
by-products, (CFNA) said improved relations between the world's
two top economies was key in promoting more bilateral trade.
"I personally wish there was more common ground and mutual
respect for the trading relationship," he said.
Michael Scuse, acting under secretary for Farm and Foreign
Services, said Sino-U.S. trade ties, even in agriculture, faced
many hurdles and cited problems related to U.S efforts to export
to China beef, apples, strawberries, among other products.
"There are a list of products we would like to get into
China. They have a list. It is very important that we continue
to have dialogues and discussions and build relationships.
"As the incomes in China continues to grow, the demand will
continue to grow, and not just for soybeans but for other
products as well," he said.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Niu
Shuping in Beijing; writing by K.T. Arasu and Karl Plume in
Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio, Jim Marshall and Himani
Sarkar)