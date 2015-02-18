By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 18 China's space program is
catching up with that of the United States and Washington must
invest in military and civilian programs if it is to remain the
world's dominant space power, a congressional hearing heard on
Wednesday.
Experts speaking to Congress's U.S.-China Economic and
Security Review Commission said China's fast advances in
military and civilian space technology were part of a long-term
strategy to shape the international geopolitical system to its
interests and achieve strategic dominance in the Asia-Pacific.
They also reflect an enthusiasm for space exploration which
in the United States has faded since the Apollo Program which
landed Americans on the moon in 1969, they said.
"China right now is experiencing its Apollo years," Joan
Johnson-Freese, a professor at the U.S. Naval War College, told
the hearing. "China gets the funding its needs."
While the budget of the U.S. space agency NASA has been cut
substantially, China's space program has benefited from its
economic boom and political support from President Xi Jinping
down, said Kevin Pollpeter, a China technology expert at the
University of California-San Diego.
"They are also able to program out their activities into
five-year plans and 15-year plans and this gives them a
long-range goal to work with," he told the hearing.
"If the United States is to remain the leading space power
then it must continue to invest in both its civilian and
military space programs."
Dean Cheng, of the Heritage Foundation think tank, said the
U.S. space industrial complex is failing in long-term planning
and is aging compared to China's. It is particularly lacking in
Chinese speakers with the scientific skills needed.
"China's space industrial workforce is perhaps the youngest
of the space industrial powers," Cheng added. "They will be
working at this for a long time. Innovation at the end of the
day does tend to come from young people."
Xi has said he wants China to establish itself as a space
superpower, but Beijing has insisted its program is for peaceful
purposes.
Fears of a space arms race mounted in 2007 after China blew
up one of its own weather satellites with a ground-based
missile.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Christian Plumb)