By David Lawder
WASHINGTON May 17 The United States slapped
Chinese steelmakers with final import duties of 522 percent on
cold-rolled flat steel on Tuesday after finding that their
products were being sold in the U.S. market below cost and with
unfair subsidies.
The U.S. Commerce Department said the duties effectively
will increase by more than five-fold the import prices on
Chinese-made cold-rolled flat steel products, which totaled
$272.3 million in 2015.
Cold-rolled steel is primarily used in automotive body
panels, appliances, shipping containers and construction.
The rulings by the Commerce Department come amid escalating
U.S.-China trade tensions, especially in the steel sector, where
both U.S. and European producers claim China has distorted world
pricing by dumping its excess output abroad as demand at home
slows.
The original complaint was filed in July 2015 by major U.S.
producers United States Steel, AK Steel Corp,
ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp and Steel
Dynamics Inc. U.S. steel producers say they have laid
off some 12,000 U.S. workers in the past year.
Commerce also levied final anti-dumping duties against
Japanese-made cold-rolled steel of 71.35 percent, upholding
preliminary findings. About $138.6 million of these products
were imported from Japan last year.
Chinese companies affected by the duties include Baosteel
Group, Angang Group Hong Kong Holdings Ltd, and
Benxi Iron and Steel (Group) Special Steel Co Ltd. Among
Japanese producers affected are Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp and JFE Steel Corp.
For Chinese cold-rolled steel imports, Commerce upheld its
preliminary anti-dumping duties of 265.79 percent, but increased
its preliminary anti-subsidy duties to 256.44 percent from
227.29 percent.
In a separate case, U.S. Steel is seeking to halt all
imports from China's top steelmakers.
In a complaint to the U.S. International Trade Commission
(ITC), the U.S. steelmaker called on regulators to investigate
dozens of Chinese producers and their distributors for allegedly
conspiring to fix prices, stealing trade secrets and
circumventing trade duties by false labeling.
Beijing has defended itself against the allegations, saying
it has done enough to reduce steel capacity and blaming global
excess and weak demand for the industry's woes.
