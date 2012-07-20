GENEVA, July 20 China filed an appeal with the
World Trade Organization on Friday in a case brought by the
United States to challenge Chinese import duties on a type of
speciality steel product used in power transformers, the WTO
said.
A WTO dispute panel handed the United States a victory last
month in the case, which involves Chinese duties on potentially
hundreds of millions of dollars of "grain-oriented flat-rolled
electrical steel", made by AK Steel Corp of Ohio and ATI
Allegheny Ludlum of Pennsylvania.
China is appealing certain issues of law and legal
interpretation, the WTO said in a statement.
