SHANGHAI May 27 China resolutely opposes a
probe by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) into
complaints of trade secret thefts by Chinese steel companies and
will encourage its firms to legally defend themselves, China's
commerce ministry said on Friday.
Citing unnamed officials from the ministry, the statement on
the Ministry of Commerce's website said trade remedy measures
recently being taken by the U.S. were protectionist, and would
artificially interfere with trade rather than solve the
industry's current problems.
The ITC on Thursday said that it is investigating complaints
by United States Steel Corp that Chinese competitors stole
its trade secrets, fixed prices and misrepresented the origin of
their exports to the United States.
U.S. Steel, in its complaint under section 337 of the main
U.S. tariff law, is seeking to halt nearly all imports from
China's largest steel producers and trading houses.
