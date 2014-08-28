WASHINGTON Aug 28 U.S. producers have lodged a
complaint against Chinese imports of steel shelving units,
saying the products are subsidized by the Chinese government and
sold below fair value in the United States.
A petition filed with the U.S. International Trade
Commission and the Department of Commerce on Aug. 26 said
imports of the pre-packaged, boltless shelving, used in homes
and businesses, had risen substantially and made up 35 percent
of the U.S. market in 2013.
"Subject imports have increased their share of the U.S.
market by significantly undercutting U.S. producer price
levels," the petition said.
The complaint was lodged by Chicago-based Edsal
Manufacturing Co, which employs 1,500 workers and makes
industrial shelving, storage racks and cabinets and other
industrial furniture, on behalf of the domestic industry.
If successful, import duties could be levied on Chinese
products.
