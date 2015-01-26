WASHINGTON Jan 26 Chinese-made steel shelving units face duties in the United States after the Department of Commerce found on Monday the shelves are produced using unfair government subsidies.

In a preliminary decision, Commerce set anti-subsidy duties of up to 55.75 percent on imports of pre-packaged, boltless shelving, used in homes and businesses.

The petition was lodged by Chicago-based Edsal Manufacturing Co, which also complained that the products were being sold below fair value. A final decision is due on the subsidies by June 8. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)