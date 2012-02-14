WASHINGTON Feb 14 President Barack Obama told Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping on Tuesday the United States was disappointed with China's veto of a U.N. Security Council resolution that backed an Arab plan urging Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to quit.

Obama, who met Xi at the White House, also told him Washington wanted to see more progress on the appreciation of China's currency, which Washington still sees as undervalued, an administration official said. (Reporting By Jeff Mason, Alister Bull and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Will Dunham)