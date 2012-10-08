BRIEF-EXIM Bank of China approves termination of Adama's share pledge agreement
* Says The Export-Import Bank of China approves China National Agrochemical Corp to terminate pledge agreement of Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd' 100 percent stake
BEIJING Oct 8 China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Chinese telecoms companies operate according to market rules, urging the United States to "set aside prejudices" when it came to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp .
"Chinese telecoms companies have been developing their international business based on market economy principles. Their investment in the United States embodies the mutually beneficial nature of Sino-American economic and trade relations," said ministry spokesman Hong Lei.
China's top telecommunications gear makers should be kept from the U.S. market because they cannot be trusted to dodge Chinese state influence and thus pose a security threat, the U.S. House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee leaders said in a draft of a report to be released later on Monday.
* Says The Export-Import Bank of China approves China National Agrochemical Corp to terminate pledge agreement of Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd' 100 percent stake
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Interdealer broker NEX Group Plc, formerly known as Icap, has invested in a RSRCHXchange, a London-based startup that runs an online marketplace for research on stocks, as regulatory changes in Europe and pressure on asset management fees spur innovation in the equity research sector.
LONDON, Feb 23 Brussels airport is being prepared for a potential sale as one of its owners is planning an exit from Belgium's main hub, several people close to the matter said.