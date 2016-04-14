UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, April 14 An agreement by China to scrap controversial export subsidies covers all elements of the subsidy program and provides the transparency Washington needs to monitor compliance, the top U.S. trade official said on Thursday.
"This agreement addresses all elements of the subsidy program," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told reporters. "The agreement also ensures the necessary transparency to give us a solid basis to monitor closely and confirm whether the terms of the agreement are being met." (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.