WASHINGTON, April 14 An agreement by China to scrap controversial export subsidies covers all elements of the subsidy program and provides the transparency Washington needs to monitor compliance, the top U.S. trade official said on Thursday.

"This agreement addresses all elements of the subsidy program," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told reporters. "The agreement also ensures the necessary transparency to give us a solid basis to monitor closely and confirm whether the terms of the agreement are being met." (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bill Trott)