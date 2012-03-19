RPT-COLUMN-We need to talk about the London Metal Exchange: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 23 It's time to talk about the London Metal Exchange (LME).
WASHINGTON, March 19 The United States on Monday set large punitive duties on imports of steel wheels from China that it said were unfairly priced and subsidized, in the latest sign of trade tension between the world's two biggest economies.
The U.S. Commerce Department said Chinese producers were selling the steel wheels at prices 44.96 percent to 193.54 percent below fair value.
It also said Chinese producers had received government subsidies ranging from 25.66 percent to 38.32 percent of the value of the wheels.
The decision was a victory for Accuride Corporation and Hayes Lemmerz International Inc, which filed a pair of petitions last year asking for import relief. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Jackie Frank)
LONDON, Feb 23 It's time to talk about the London Metal Exchange (LME).
OTTAWA, Feb 23 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came under increasing pressure on Thursday to deal with asylum seekers illegally crossing into Canada from the United States to avoid a crackdown by the administration of President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 President Donald Trump told chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring millions of jobs back to the United States, but offered no specific plan on how to reverse a decades-long decline in factory jobs.