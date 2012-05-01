UPDATE 1-Acacia Mining sees 40 percent boost from mine extension
* Analysts say results very positive (Adds detail, analyst comment)
WASHINGTON May 1 The United States set duties on high-pressure steel cylinders from China on Tuesday to offset what it said were unfair pricing practices and government subsidies.
The Commerce Department announced anti-dumping duties ranging from 6.62 percent to 31.21 percent and additional countervailing duties of 15.81 percent.
The decision is a victory for Norris Cylinder Co., a Texas manufacturer that filed a petition last year asking for protection against lower-priced imports from China. Norris is a subsidiary of TriMas Corp.
U.S. imports of the high-pressure steel cylinders and similar products rose to $81.7 million in 2011 from $29.1 million two years earlier.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Jan Paschal)
