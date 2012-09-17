WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The United States said on
Monday it had launched a new trade case against Chinese auto and
auto-part export subsidies that threaten jobs in Ohio and other
states key to the outcome of this year's presidential election.
"Export subsidies are prohibited under WTO rules because they
are unfair and severely distort international trade," U.S. Trade
Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement. "China expressly
agreed to eliminate all export subsidies when it joined the WTO
in 2001."
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said it was also
taking the next step in a separate World Trade Organization case
it launched in June against Chinese duties on U.S. auto exports.