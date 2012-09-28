* Illinois company, Elkay Manufacturing, sought duties on sinks

* Other decisions pending on China solar panels, wind towers

By Doug Palmer

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The United States on Friday set preliminary anti-dumping duties ranging from 54.25 percent to 76.53 percent on stainless steel sinks from China, th e latest in a seri es of U.S. actions against imports from the Asian manufacturer.

The decision is a victory for Elkay Manufacturing , a nearly century-old Illinois company that in March accused its Chinese competitors of selling the sinks in the United States at unfairly low prices.

The action came the same day that President Barack Obama blocked a privately owned Chinese company from building wind turbines close to a Navy military site in Oregon due to national security concerns. [ID: nL1 E8KSCWU]

It was the U.S. Commerce Department's second round of duties on the stainless steel sinks. In July, it set preliminary countervailing duties ranging from 2.12 percent to 13.94 percent to offset Chinese government subsidies.

Since taking office in 2009, the Obama administration has imposed about 40 anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Chinese goods. However, the cases are driven by industry petitions, with few left in the current pipeline.

The biggest involves Chinese-made solar panels in an anti-dumping and countervailing duty case brought by SolarWorld America <S WVG.DE> a nd other U.S. companies.

The Commerce Department faces a final duty decision in that case on Oct 10 and another final decision in a case involving Chinese-made wind turbine towers later this year. [ID: nL2 E8IR9RN]

The United States imported $118.0 million of stainless steel sinks from China in 2011, up from $98.1 million in 2010.

Superte Kitchenware Co , Guangdong Dongyuan Kitchenware Industrial Co received preliminary anti-dumping duties of 63.87 percent and 54.25 percent, respectively.

Nineteen Chinese exporters were hit with a 59.06 percent preliminary duty. All other Chinese producers and e xporters received a duty of 7 6.53 percent.

Companies are required to post bonds or cash deposits based on the preliminary rates. That money would be refunded if a separate agency, the U.S. International Trade Commission, decides against the duties in a vote next year.