* Illinois company, Elkay Manufacturing, sought duties on
sinks
* Other decisions pending on China solar panels, wind towers
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The United States on Friday
set preliminary anti-dumping duties ranging from 54.25 percent
to 76.53 percent on stainless steel sinks from China, th e latest
in a seri es of U.S. actions against imports from the Asian
manufacturer.
The decision is a victory for Elkay Manufacturing , a nearly
century-old Illinois company that in March accused its Chinese
competitors of selling the sinks in the United States at
unfairly low prices.
The action came the same day that President Barack Obama
blocked a privately owned Chinese company from building wind
turbines close to a Navy military site in Oregon due to national
security concerns. [ID: nL1 E8KSCWU]
It was the U.S. Commerce Department's second round of duties
on the stainless steel sinks. In July, it set preliminary
countervailing duties ranging from 2.12 percent to 13.94 percent
to offset Chinese government subsidies.
Since taking office in 2009, the Obama administration has
imposed about 40 anti-dumping and countervailing duties on
Chinese goods. However, the cases are driven by industry
petitions, with few left in the current pipeline.
The biggest involves Chinese-made solar panels in an
anti-dumping and countervailing duty case brought by SolarWorld
America <S WVG.DE> a nd other U.S. companies.
The Commerce Department faces a final duty decision in that
case on Oct 10 and another final decision in a case involving
Chinese-made wind turbine towers later this year.
[ID: nL2 E8IR9RN]
The United States imported $118.0 million of stainless steel
sinks from China in 2011, up from $98.1 million in 2010.
Superte Kitchenware Co , Guangdong Dongyuan Kitchenware
Industrial Co received preliminary anti-dumping duties of 63.87
percent and 54.25 percent, respectively.
Nineteen Chinese exporters were hit with a 59.06 percent
preliminary duty. All other Chinese producers and e xporters
received a duty of 7 6.53 percent.
Companies are required to post bonds or cash deposits based
on the preliminary rates. That money would be refunded if a
separate agency, the U.S. International Trade Commission,
decides against the duties in a vote next year.