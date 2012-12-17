(Repeats with no change in text)

Dec 16 Top U.S. and Chinese officials are meeting in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday for the annual meeting of the U.S.-China Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade.

Here are some of the trade issues the world's two largest economies are grappling with:

(For a running story on the U.S.-China trade talks, click on

ACCOUNTING

U.S. regulators earlier this month charged the Chinese arms of the world's top five accounting firms with securities violations, which experts say could kill off U.S. stock exchange listings for Chinese firms if not resolved. The Securities and Exchange Commission wants the firms to supply documents relating to the audits of U.S.-listed companies, but the audit firms say they are blocked from doing that by Chinese state secrecy laws.

AGRICULTURE

China is the largest market for U.S. agricultural products, but still has many barriers that frustrate U.S. farmers.

The United States wants China to allow more imports of U.S. beef, pork and poultry. China also has restrictions on imports of U.S. apples, pears, potatoes and strawberries that the United States says are not based on sound science.

China's slow approval process for new varieties of genetically modified crops is another frustration.

CURRENCY

The United States believes China's yuan currency, also known as the renminbi, is significantly undervalued but a bill approved last year by the Senate to pressure Beijing on the issue appears unlikely to ever become law.

The U.S. Treasury Department, in its eighth semi-annual report since President Barack Obama took office, last month again declined to label China a currency manipulator and noted that the yuan had risen 12.6 percent against the dollar in inflation-adjusted terms since June 2010.

EXPORT CONTROLS

China has pressed the United States for years to ease restrictions on exports of high-technology goods that have potential military applications. Washington is in the midst of reforming its overall export control regime, but concerns about helping Beijing's military increase its capabilities could limit new opportunities for Chinese companies to buy U.S. high-tech goods.

FORCED TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER

U.S. companies complain that China's drive to become an innovative society often puts them in the position of having to agree to transfer valuable technology to land business deals. Although the United States has had some success in rolling back certain "indigenous innovation" policies pursued by Beijing, business groups say new problems have arisen in other areas.

INVESTMENT

U.S. companies face barriers to invest in around 100 Chinese sectors, restricting their opportunities in the world's second largest economy. Chinese companies wanting to invest in the United States fear a political backlash in Congress and being blocked on national security grounds by the secretive Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS.

Recently, a congressional committee urged U.S. companies not to do business with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and ZTE because of the potential for cyber-espionage.

A small Chinese firm, Ralls Corp, has sued President Barack Obama for following CFIUS' recommendation to block its bid to build wind farms close to a U.S. naval training site.

One deal before CFIUS is Chinese state-owned CNOOC's bid to acquire Canadian energy company Nexen. Canada recently approved the deal subject to strict conditions, but CNOOC's purchase of Nexen's assets in the U.S. Gulf must also win CFIUS' okay.

CFIUS is also reviewing Wanxiang Group of China's plan to purchase A123 Systems Inc, a bankrupt U.S. manufacturer of electric car batteries.

SOFTWARE LEGALIZATION

The U.S. software industry for years has pushed for China to increase purchases of legal copies of software as part of the government's bid to reduce copyright piracy. Despite past Chinese pledges, the U.S. industry is still waiting for significant results.

STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES

U.S. lawmakers and business groups are demanding action to rein in China's state-owned enterprises, which they say have unfairly benefited from government subsidies and market access barriers that keep foreign firms out of China's market. China now is home to 73 of the world's biggest firms, compared to just 16 in 2005, according to Fortune magazine's annual tally.

TRADE SECRETS

Chinese theft of U.S. company trade secrets, often through sophisticated cyber attacks, has become an increasingly important problem over the past 12 to 18 months, a leading U.S. business group has told the Obama administration.

TRADE REMEDIES

The United States has slapped anti-dumping and anti-subsidies duties on a long list of Chinese goods, ranging from refrigerator magnets to solar panels. Beijing has complained about the duties and has challenged some at the World Trade Organization. The United States says the duties are justified and has accused China of misusing its own anti-dumping and countervailing duty laws to retaliate against U.S. goods. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Todd Eastham)