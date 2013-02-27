UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON Feb 27 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had set preliminary duties ranging up to 27 percent on plywood from China worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
The move represents a victory for U.S. plywood producers who filed a petition last year accusing their Chinese competitors of receiving illegal government subsidies and selling their products in the United States at unfairly low prices. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; editing by Christopher Wilson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources