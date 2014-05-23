BRIEF-Cellcom Israel Q4 basic shr $0.03
* Cellcom israel announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Cellcom israel announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
INGOLSTADT, Germany, March 15 Audi said German prosecutors are searching the premises at the luxury carmaker's headquarters in Ingolstadt and a factory in Neckarsulm, a spokesman for Audi said.