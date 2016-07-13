UPDATE 1-Zimplats says Zimbabwe in fresh bid to seize its mining claims
HARARE, Jan 31 Zimbabwe's government has made a fresh attempt to seize more than half of platinum producer Zimplats' mining land, the company said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, July 13 The United States launched a challenge against China's export duties on nine key metals and minerals on Wednesday, arguing that the duties violate World Trade Organization rules and give an unfair advantage to Chinese manufacturers.
The U.S. Trade Representative's offices said it is seeking to remove China's export duties ranging from five percent to 20 percent on antimony, cobalt, copper, graphite, lead, magnesia, talc, tantalum and tin, which it said are key inputs to U.S. industrial sectors including aerospace, autos, electronics and chemicals.
It said the duties impose higher costs on U.S. manufacturers, while Chinese competitors do not have to pay them. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares headed for their third straight month of gains on Tuesday, underpinned by a rally in British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after encouraging earnings updates.
HARARE, Jan 31 Zimplats said on Tuesday the Zimbabwean government had issued a new notice earlier this month to forcibly acquire more than half of its mining ground and had given the company 30 days to lodge an objection.