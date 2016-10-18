RPT-WRAPUP 6-Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
WASHINGTON Oct 18 China has ended a "discriminatory" tax exemption for domestically produced small aircraft that the United States had challenged before the World Trade Organization, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office said on Tuesday.
China's policy had exempted small domestically produced aircraft, general aviation planes, business jets and regional aircraft from a 17 percent value-added tax, but had imposed such taxes on imported small aircraft, including those produced in the United States, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a statement.
He added that the Chinese tax exemptions were not published but were uncovered in an investigation undertaken by the Obama administration.
"While we are happy to announce this discrimination has ended, we remain deeply concerned about China's lack of transparency on taxes affecting American products," Froman said. "China should not impose discriminatory taxes or conceal them." (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
JAKARTA, Jan 29 Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Sunday the Muslim-majority nation deeply regrets President Donald Trump's plans for "extreme vetting" of people from some Muslim countries entering the United States under new immigration orders.
DUBAI, Jan 29 A decision by President Donald Trump to temporarily ban Yemeni citizens from travelling to the United States is "illegal and illegitimate," authorities controlled by the Iran-allied Houthi group in Yemen's capital said.