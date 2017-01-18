BRIEF-SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. issues statement regarding MLP qualifying income status
* "disappointed" that final qualifying income regulations, by irs, circumvented regulatory freeze issued by white house chief of staff
WASHINGTON Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.
The department said in a statement that it has set a final dumping margin of 68.27 percent for Jiangyin Xingcheng Special Steel Works Co Ltd, the only respondent in the case, "for the China-wide entity's failure to cooperate."
Commerce officials said they would call on the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to collect cash deposits equal to the dumping rate that would be refunded if the U.S. International Trade Commission later finds there has been no harm to U.S. producers.
In 2015, imports of CTL plate from China were valued at an estimated $70.3 million, it said.
The finding followed an investigation prompted by a petition from Nucor Corp and U.S. subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal SA and SSAB AB.
The material is used in a wide range of applications, including in buildings and bridgework; agricultural, construction and mining equipment; machine parts and tooling; ships, rail cars, tankers and barges; and large-diameter pipe. (Reporting by Eric Walsh and Tim Ahmann; editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the criminal conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov for stealing computer code from the bank as he prepared to jump to a high-speed trading start-up.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump urged the chief executives of the Big Three U.S. automakers on Tuesday to build more cars in the country, pressing his pledge to bring jobs to America and discourage the car industry from investing in Mexico.