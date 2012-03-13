WASHINGTON, March 13 China's restrictions
on exports of rare earth minerals and other raw materials are
distorting world markets for a number of key products, and
appear to part of a broader policy of forcing foreign companies
to base their production in China, senior U.S. administration
officials said on Tuesday.
President Barack Obama scheduled a news conference on
Tuesday to discuss the United States, Japan and European Union's
decision to challenge China's export curbs on rare earths at the
World Trade Organization.
The senior administration officials, speaking on condition
that they not be identified, said they hoped Beijing would take
advantage of a 60-day window to resolve the trade dispute
without formal litigation at the WTO.
The officials said the White House is determined to ensure
China and other trading partners play by global trade rules, but
they declined to comment on other possible cases that Washington
could bring against Beijing.