WASHINGTON, July 5
The United States will file a complaint against China on
Thursday with the World Trade Organization for imposing duties
on more than $3 billion worth of U.S.-made autos, a senior U.S.
official said.
The complaint comes as President Barack Obama campaigns in
Ohio, an important election battleground state where auto plants
have been affected by the duties.
The president's re-election campaign has sought to tie his
Republican opponent, Mitt Romney, to the outsourcing of American
jobs to China, tapping into public worry over high U.S.
unemployment that will be a key factor in the Nov. 6 ballot.
Obama will discuss the trade action during his visit to
Ohio, where he begins a tw0-day campaign bus tour that will end
in Pennsylvania, where the threat to manufacturing jobs posed by
competition from China also looms large among voter concerns.
"The key principle at stake is that China must play by the
rules of the global trading system. When it does not, the Obama
administration will take action to ensure that American
businesses and workers are competing on a level playing field,"
a senior administration official said in an e-mail.
The administration has sought to portray itself as tough on
China, while taking care not to push too hard against a rival
whose cooperation it needs on a number of important fronts,
including against Iran over its nuclear program.
The trade duties cover more than 80 percent of U.S. auto
exports to China, including cars manufactured in Toledo and
Marysville, Ohio, and Detroit and Lansing, Michigan.
"The duties disproportionately fall on General Motors
and Chrysler products precisely because of the actions that
President Obama took to support the U.S. auto industry during
the financial crisis," the official said.
The WTO complaint is meant to reinforce that message and
counteract criticism from Romney that Obama has not been strict
enough when dealing with China.
The president's campaign has also hit Romney hard over
reports that Bain Capital, the private equity firm he led,
invested in companies that were early adopters of outsourcing
business activities to cheap labor markets like China.
Beijing slapped anti-dumping and countervailing duties on
U.S. auto exports in December 2011 on roughly 92,000 autos and
SUVs, worth $3.3 billion in annual U.S. exports.
The combined duties amounted to 15 percent on Chrysler's
Jeep Wrangler produced in Toledo, Ohio and the Jeep Grand
Cherokee produced in Detroit, Michigan.
They were even an steeper 21.8 percent on GM's Buick Enclave
and Cadillac CTS, produced in Lansing, Michigan. Foreign car
makers who build autos in the United States were also hit,
including Honda's Acura TL, produced in Marysville, Ohio, which
was hit with a 4.1 percent duty.
