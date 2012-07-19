WASHINGTON, July 19 A U.S. trade panel on
Thursday approved an investigation that could lead to steep
anti-dumping duties on xanthan gum, a food additive, from China
and Austria.
The U.S. International Trade Commission voted 5-0 that there
was a reasonable indication that U.S. producers have been harmed
by unfairly low priced imports from the two countries.
CP Kelco, a xanthan gum producer based in Atlanta, Georgia,
has asked the Commerce Department for duties of 145 percent on
imports from Austria and 154 percent from China.
The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to announce
preliminary duties in the case in November.
The United States imported $25.2 million of xanthan gum and
related products from Austria in 2011 and $64.0 million of the
goods from China in the same year.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)