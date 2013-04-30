WASHINGTON, April 30 The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday set preliminary anti-dumping duties ranging up to 63.96 percent on hundreds of millions of dollars worth of plywood from China that it said were being sold at unfairly low prices.

However, it also said it did not find enough evidence of dumping to warrant duties on two companies named in the case, Linyi San Fortune Wood Co Ltd and Jiangyang Group. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)