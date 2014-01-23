Jan 23 Washington wants progress on an
investment treaty with Beijing before it considers expanding an
eventual Pacific-region trade pact to include China, a top U.S.
official said on Thursday.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said the United
States was open to other countries joining the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) being negotiated by Washington and 11 other
nations.
However, before China can be considered, Washington wants
movement on a bilateral investment treaty.
"We'll want to see whether we can make progress there
first," Froman said during the World Economic Forum in Davos,
Switzerland.
Beijing said in May it would consider joining the TPP, which
would establish a free-trade bloc stretching from Vietnam to
Chile and Japan, encompassing about 800 million people and
almost 40 percent of the global economy.
Other countries, including South Korea, have also expressed
interest in joining, although Washington has said they would
have to wait until the current negotiators reach a deal.
Washington had hoped for a deal by the end of 2013, but that
did not happen in part because of differences over farm tariffs
between the United States and Japan.
The countries already in the talks are the United States,
Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia,
Brunei, Vietnam, Chile, Mexico and Peru.
The United States and China agreed in July to restart
stalled negotiations on an investment treaty, with Beijing
dropping efforts to protect some sectors of its economy.
Froman said the renewed talks with Beijing would be part of
a larger agreement.
"That's where I think our focus should be because those are
key elements of any investment chapter," he added.