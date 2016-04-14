April 14 The U.S. Trade Representative said on
Thursday that China has agreed to scrap controversial export
subsidies on a range of products from metals to agriculture and
textiles.
Following are highlights of reactions to the announcement
from the aluminum and steel industries:
Karl Tachelet, trade director at European steel industry
body EUROFER:
"While it is clearly an important result, it is only one
feature in a universe of other measures that China foresees for
its steel sector. These include direct subsidies, soft loans
from state banks, VAT rebates on some product categories, energy
and input subsidies, and occasionally direct grants, among
others.
The issue at stake here is that China's approach is not
transparent. This WTO ruling forced China to end the export
subsidy, but rooting out the country's other distortionary
measures is hampered by a lack of transparency about existing
measures from China itself as the country does not notify the
WTO, despite its theoretical obligation to do so."
Jeff Henderson, president of the Aluminum Extruders Council:
"This announcement has no impact on the continued subsidy
programs of the People's Republic of China of semi-fabricated
aluminum products through its VAT rebate program. Even as
readers view this news, the Chinese government is underwriting
the illegal and unfair dumping of aluminum extrusions in markets
throughout the world."
Mario Longhi, president and CEO of U.S. Steel Corp:
"People can say whatever they want, and I think China has
been saying a lot of things for the past couple of decades. You
need to ask yourself what, from a practical perspective, is
really happening. We need to see the proof in actions, not just
in verbiage."
Sarah Cassella, spokeswoman for U.S. Steel Corp:
"We welcome and applaud the work of the US Trade
Representative in ensuring China actually complies with the
terms and obligations under the WTO.
However, the very fact that China disclosed more than six
times as many preferential service agreements than what was
publicly available before the start of the consultations
reinforces the need to require verification of any agreement
with China, and is further evidence that it is and remains a
command economy, not subject to market forces.
We will continue to challenge the myriad subsidies and
Chinese government supported initiatives that encourage and
empower Chinese steel companies to distort and corrupt steel
markets all over the world with its excess capacity."
Charles Johnson, vice president of policy, Aluminum
Association:
"The Aluminum Association is pleased by the agreement
between the U.S. and China that will result in the termination
of export subsidies. This agreement illustrates that the WTO
process can be used constructively to mediate disputes between
member countries, for the benefit of the global trading
community. We applaud the USTR and Ambassador Froman's
leadership on this issue which shows a commitment to create a
fair and level playing field for global manufacturers."
Leo Gerard, president of United Steelworkers:
"In four different sessions that the administration has had
since 2009, China has promised to reduce its capacity. When that
first meeting was held, their capacity was at 500 million
(metric) tons and they're at 1.2 billion (metric) tons now. So
you can't believe them."
Monica Orbe, spokeswoman for Alcoa Inc:
"Alcoa supports a level playing field and appreciates the
efforts of the U.S. Government on this front."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels, Josephine Mason in New
York, David Morgan in Washington and Nick Carey in Chicago;
Compiled by Chris Reese in New York)