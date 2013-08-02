GENEVA Aug 2 A World Trade Organization ruling on Friday backed a U.S. complaint about China unfairly restricting some U.S. poultry exports by wrongly imposing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties.

"This decision sends a clear message that the Obama Administration can fight and win for American farmers, businesses, and workers in the global trading system, ensuring that America gets the benefit of the rules and market access we have negotiated in our international trade agreements," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said in an email from his office.