WASHINGTON Oct 20 The Obama administration
will work with Congress to find a "thoughtful way" to address
concerns that China undervalues its yuan currency CNY=, the
chief U.S. trade negotiator said on Thursday.
"The administration will work with Congress to make sure we
come up with a thoughtful approach to that," U.S. Trade
Representative Ron Kirk told CNBC television.
Kirk declined, however, to say whether the White House
supports a bill that cleared the Senate last week that is aimed
at forcing Beijing to raise the value of the yuan.
The Obama administration has not taken a formal position on
the bill although it has cautioned that any legislation must be
compatible with World Trade Organization rules.
Kirk said it was important not to put all the focus on
currency values in trying to level what he said was an unfair
trade playing field with China.
"There are a lot of other ways China tilts the playing
field. Not adequately enforcing, respecting intellectual
property rights, looking at other elements in which their
government subsidizes their industries can all be just as
damning," he said.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)