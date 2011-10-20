(Adds background, comment)

WASHINGTON Oct 20 The Obama administration will work with Congress to find a "thoughtful way" to address concerns that China undervalues its yuan currency CNY=, the chief U.S. trade negotiator said on Thursday.

"The administration will work with Congress to make sure we come up with a thoughtful approach to that," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk told CNBC television.

Kirk declined, however, to say whether the White House supports a bill that cleared the Senate last week that is aimed at forcing Beijing to raise the value of the yuan.

The Obama administration has not taken a formal position on the bill although it has cautioned that any legislation must be compatible with World Trade Organization rules.

Kirk said it was important not to put all the focus on currency values in trying to level what he said was an unfair trade playing field with China.

"There are a lot of other ways China tilts the playing field. Not adequately enforcing, respecting intellectual property rights, looking at other elements in which their government subsidizes their industries can all be just as damning," he said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)