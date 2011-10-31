WASHINGTON Oct 31 The United States criticized
China on Monday for failing to implement commitments to open
its financial services market to foreign firms that Beijing
made to join the World Trade Organization 10 years ago.
"While we welcome China's progress in implementing many of
its financial services commitments, it appears that China has
not implemented, or has only partially implemented, some of
them," the U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a
statement made the at WTO in Geneva.
USTR urged "China to take immediate steps to address the
concerns ... and further improve foreign companies' access to
its financial services sector."
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Doina Chiacu)