WASHINGTON Oct 31 The United States criticized China on Monday for failing to implement commitments to open its financial services market to foreign firms that Beijing made to join the World Trade Organization 10 years ago.

"While we welcome China's progress in implementing many of its financial services commitments, it appears that China has not implemented, or has only partially implemented, some of them," the U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a statement made the at WTO in Geneva.

USTR urged "China to take immediate steps to address the concerns ... and further improve foreign companies' access to its financial services sector."

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Doina Chiacu)