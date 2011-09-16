* Senator sees bipartisan support in Senate for bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 A senior Democratic senator said on Thursday he was pushing for a vote on China currency legislation before action on three free trade bills with South Korea, Colombia and Panama.

"I think there is a strong view in our caucus and on the other side (Republican) that we should do China currency, we should have a vote on China currency. I feel it should happen before the trade bills," Senator Charles Schumer told reporters.

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he planned to bring legislation to crack down on China's currency practices to the floor soon for a vote.

Many lawmakers feel China deliberately undervalues its currency to give its companies an unfair trade advantage, costing the United States many manufacturing jobs.

Schumer said he was talking with Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown about combining their separate currency bills into a single piece of legislation.

Schumer's bill is the more complicated of the two, but both would set the stage for the Commerce Department to impose duties on goods from countries with undervalued currencies on a case-by-case basis.

The Obama administration has not yet taken a position on the currency bill. One month from today, it is due to release a semi-annual report on whether any country is manipulating its currency for an unfair trade advantage.

It has declined to cite China in five previous reports, prompting Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney to declare recently he would label China a currency manipulator on his first day in office.

Republicans who control the House of Representatives only plan at this point a hearing on a wide array of China trade concerns rather than pursuing legislation.

The push for China currency legislation comes as President Barack Obama is urging Congress to approve free trade agreements with South Korea, Colombia and Panama and legislation known as Trade Adjustment Assistance to help U.S. workers displaced by foreign competition.

U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk told reporters on Wednesday he expected Obama to send the pacts to Congress within the next several weeks.

The bills are expected to pass with bipartisan support, but many Democrats are anxious about the trade deals fearing they will lead to more manufacturing job losses.

Reid told reporters on Thursday he planned to take up the Trade Adjustment Assistance bill next week.

"My goal is to get that done as quickly as we can" and then send it to the House for approval, Reid said.

He added that would hopefully set the stage for action on the three trade pacts.

As for the China currency bill, "we will move that at the right time," Reid said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Donna Smith and Tom Ferraro; Writing by Doug Palmer; Editing by Peter Cooney)