WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. trade officials will announce a major trade enforcement action against China on Tuesday, according to a U.S. Trade Representative's office advisory obtained from a business group.

The advisory, which was distributed to media on a not-for-publication basis, said U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk "will hold a press conference to announce a major trade enforcement action against China."

The release did not provide any additional details. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Peter Cooney)