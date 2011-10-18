WASHINGTON Oct 18 A senior Republican lawmaker on Tuesday announced a U.S. congressional hearing on Chinese trade practices he said were hurting American businesses and workers but stopped short of promising legislation to deal with the concerns.

"China's distorting trade policies are deeply troubling and cannot be allowed to stand. Its practices are costing U.S. jobs," House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp said in a statement.

"China has benefited greatly from globalization, and it must abide by the same rules that afforded it that prosperity," he said.

