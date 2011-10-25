WASHINGTON Oct 25 A top U.S. trade official on Tuesday criticized China for policies he said were "hobbling" American sales but did not ask for new legislative authority to confront Beijing.

"Many of these troubling policies reflect China's strengthening of state control over its economy and a retreat from its initial strong push to liberalize markets in the first years after its World Trade Organization accession," Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis said in remarks prepared for a congressional hearing.

Marantis told the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee the Obama administration was "working day and night" to address concerns ranging from widespread piracy and counterfeiting of American goods to Chinese subsidies and industrial policies that hurt foreign firms.

"Our approach is founded on proven, vigorous enforcement and results-oriented dialogue," Marantis said, claiming the administration has already achieved some success.

Treasury Under Secretary Lael Brainard also was to testify on Tuesday before the Ways and Means panel. A copy of Marantis' testimony was obtained in advance. (Reporting by Doug Palmer, Editing by Andrea Ricci)