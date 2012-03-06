WASHINGTON, March 6 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Tuesday voted to ensure the United States can
impose duties on subsidized goods from China and Vietnam,
overwhelmingly rejecting a last-ditch attempt by a conservative
group to portray it as a tax hike.
The bill, which overturns a recent court ruling, now goes to
President Barack Obama, who is expected to sign it into law. The
Senate passed the legislation on Monday.
"China distorts the free market by giving enormous subsidies
to its producers and exporters, and our companies and workers
should not be expected to compete against the deep pockets of
the Chinese government," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman
Dave Camp, a Michigan Republican, said during debate.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer)