WASHINGTON, April 26 A top Republican U.S. lawmaker on Thursday called on the Obama administration to negotiate an investment treaty with China while increasing pressure on Beijing to reform unfair trade and currency practices he said were spreading to other top developing countries.

"Plain and simple, we cannot allow China to continue its unacceptable trade practices and I have concerns that countries such as India, Brazil and Argentina are emulating some of China's poor trade practices," House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp said in a speech. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)