WASHINGTON Dec 18 The United States on Tuesday
pressed forward with plans to slap punitive duties on wind
turbine towers from China, keeping up friction on the clean
energy front as it welcomed a high-level Chinese delegation for
trade and economic talks.
The U.S. Commerce Department set final anti-dumping duties
ranging from 44.99 to 70.63 percent on utility-scale towers
manufactured in China to offset what it said was unfairly low
pricing and additional countervailing duties of 21.86 to 34.81
percent to combat Chinese government subsidies.
The department also slapped final anti-dumping duties of
51.40 to 58.49 percent on wind towers from Vietnam.