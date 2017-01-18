WASHINGTON Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.

The department said in a statement that it has set a final dumping margin of 68.27 percent for Jiangyin Xingcheng Special Steel Works Co Ltd, the only respondent in the case, "for the China-wide entity's failure to cooperate." (Reporting by Eric Walsh and Tim Ahmann; editing by Susan Heavey)