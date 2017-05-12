May 12 Cheniere Energy Inc said on
Friday it has had extensive negotiations with Chinese
state-owned companies about increasing American shipments of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China.
The Trump administration on Friday said it had made an
agreement with China to increase access for some U.S. companies,
including energy companies, to China.
Cheniere has sold nine LNG cargos to China since it began
U.S. exports in Feb. 2016. All of those were sold on spot-based
contracts. Cheniere is hoping to secure long-term contracts.
"We have had extensive negotiations with the Chinese over
the last month," Cheniere spokesman Eben Burnham-Snyder told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)