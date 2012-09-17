WASHINGTON, Sept 17 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Monday that his administration had launched a new trade
case against Chinese auto-parts export subsidies because the
practice violates international trade rules and harms American
workers.
"It's not right," Obama said in advance excerpts of a speech
to be delivered at a campaign rally in Ohio in which he brandes
the subsidies "illegal". "We will not let it stand."
Obama, who has faced criticism from Mitt Romney over his
China policy, will also use the speech to accuse his Republican
presidential rival of talking a "good game" on the issue but of
having once owned companies "that were called 'pioneers' in the
business of outsourcing jobs to countries like China."