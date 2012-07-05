MAUMEE, Ohio, July 5 President Barack Obama said
on Thursday that a new U.S. complaint against Chinese auto
duties with the World Trade Oganization is intended to "hold
China accountable" for unfair trade practices that harm American
automakers.
"Americans aren't afraid to compete," Obama said in a
campaign appearance in the election battleground state of Ohio
just hours after his administration lodged a case with the WTO
against Chinese tariffs on U.S. auto exports.
"As long as we're competing on a fair playing field instead
of an unfair playing field, we're going to do just fine," he
said. "We're going to make sure that competition is fair."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Matt Spetalnick)