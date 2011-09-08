* Wyden says worried U.S. solar industry may disappear
* He says U.S. has "ample tools" to curb Chinese imports
* Second senator presses for China currency legislation
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 A Democratic senator on
Thursday urged President Barack Obama to use U.S. trade laws to
restrict surging imports of solar panels from China in a sign
that high U.S. unemployment is increasing trade tensions.
"The American solar industry is facing unparalleled
challenges and without the leadership of your administration
this industry may disappear leaving behind additional workers
without employment," Senator Ron Wyden said in a letter.
"Letting that happen is unacceptable."
The plea came just days after solar panel maker Solyndra
LLC filed for bankruptcy, becoming the third U.S. solar firm to
succumb to pressure from China in recent weeks.
Solyndra said it had been unable to bring down its costs
quickly enough to compete with cheaper panels from China
despite receiving more than $535 million in U.S. federal loan
guarantees.
"Chinese imports of solar panels are surging and are on
pace to increase 240 percent this year, compared to 2010,"
Wyden said. "Furthermore, imports of Chinese solar panels
increased 1,593 percent between 2006 and 2010."
The Oregon Democrat said the Obama administration had
"ample tools" to restrict the imports, including possible
anti-dumping or countervailing duties.
The administration should also consider an emergency
safeguard tariff like the one Obama successfully imposed on
tires from China two years ago, he said.
"Furthermore, China's subsidization of solar panel
production provides the grounds for your Trade Representative
to pursue litigation at the World Trade Organization," Wyden
said.
"I urge you to work with the domestic industry and to
quickly use these authorities to prevent an industry from being
decimated by unfair, foreign competition," Wyden added.
The Washington law firm of Stewart and Stewart, which
played a key role in the tires safeguards case, has estimated
that Chinese state-owned banks have provided nearly $34 billion
in financing to Chinese solar producers since 2009.
"Much of this lending is at rock-bottom rates, with
interest rates as low as one, two, or even zero percent. Other
government subsidies ... include free land, tax preferences,
subsidized export credit insurance, and concessional export
credit financing," the firm said in a recent newsletter.
Wyden said he would pursue an legislative alternative if
the administration is not prepared to act on its own.
Meanwhile, a second Senate Democrat, Sherrod Brown of Ohio,
renewed his call for legislation aimed at forcing China to
raise the value of its currency after new government data
showed the U.S. trade gap with China rose again in July.
The gap totaled $160 billion through the first seven months
of the year, compared to $145 billion in same period in 2010,
the Commerce Department said.
"Our widening trade deficit with China underscores the need
to stand up for Ohio manufacturing by cracking down on Chinese
currency manipulation," Brown said.
Many U.S. lawmakers accuse China of deliberately
undervaluing its currency against the dollar to give Chinese
companies an unfair price advantage.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Will Dunham)