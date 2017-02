WASHINGTON, Sept 8 A Democratic senator on Thursday urged President Barack Obama to use U.S. trade laws to restrict "surging" imports of solar panels from China.

"The American solar industry is facing unparalleled challenges and without the leadership of your administration this industry may disappear leaving behind additional workers without employment," Senator Ron Wyden said in a letter.

"Letting that happen is unacceptable."

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)