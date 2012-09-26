WASHINGTON, Sept 26 A top Obama administration
official will travel to Beijing at the end of September to
discuss ways to improve opportunities for U.S. businesses in
China, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
Treasury undersecretary Lael Brainard's meetings with
Chinese economic officials Sept. 26 and 27 come in the middle of
the U.S. presidential campaign in which President Barack Obama's
economic policies have dominated the debate.
Obama's Republican challenger Mitt Romney has accused the
administration of being soft on China and has vowed to declare
Beijing a currency manipulator should he win the presidency in
November.
Brainard is visiting China before the Treasury Department is
due to release a semi-annual currency report that examines the
foreign exchange practices of major U.S. trading partners.
The report, which by law is required to be released Oct. 15
and April 15, is often delayed. The last time China was labeled
a currency manipulator was in 1994.