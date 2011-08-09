(Adds background on Chinese media, Geithner interview)
WASHINGTON Aug 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner discussed the global economy and the state of
financial markets on Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart, Vice
Premier Wang Qishan, the Treasury said.
The brief statement from a Treasury spokeswoman made no
mention of the historic Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S.
credit rating or of China's investments in Treasuries.
"Secretary Geithner and Vice Premier Wang spoke by
telephone today about both the U.S. and China, as well as
challenges facing the global economy and the state of global
financial markets," the statement read.
Chinese state media have unleashed a barrage of criticism
of U.S. fiscal policy and political gridlock since S&P cut the
U.S. rating from AAA to AA-plus last Friday, saying the "good
old days" of U.S. borrowing and spending were over.
The Xinhua news agency blamed America's massive military
spending and global footprint for the crisis, and called for an
end to Washington's foreign "domineering thinking and deeds."
For details, see [ID:nL3E7J817O]
China is the largest U.S. foreign creditor, holding more
than $1 trillion of $9.3 trillion in Treasury securities held
by investors.
But Chinese government officials have remained publicly
mute about the downgrade, and Beijing has not announced any
action to diversify its $3.2 trillion in foreign exchange
reserves away from dollar assets.
Geithner, in a CNBC/NBC television interview on Sunday,
said he was confident China would continue to be a strong
investor in the United States, adding that Treasuries were
still just as safe as they were before the S&P action.
Geithner has led a Treasury effort to discredit the S&P
move, saying the rating agency ignored a $2 trillion
mathematical error and has "shown really terrible judgment" in
its decision.
(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jeffrey Benkoe)