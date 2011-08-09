WASHINGTON Aug 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner discussed the global economy and the state of
financial markets on Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart, Vice
Premier Wang Qishan, the Treasury said.
The brief statement from a Treasury spokeswoman made no
mention of the historic Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S.
credit rating, nor China's investments in Treasuries.
"Secretary Geithner and Vice Premier Wang spoke by
telephone today about both the U.S. and China, as well as
challenges facing the global economy and the state of global
financial markets," the statement read.
