WASHINGTON Aug 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner discussed the global economy and the state of financial markets on Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Wang Qishan, the Treasury said.

The brief statement from a Treasury spokeswoman made no mention of the historic Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, nor China's investments in Treasuries.

"Secretary Geithner and Vice Premier Wang spoke by telephone today about both the U.S. and China, as well as challenges facing the global economy and the state of global financial markets," the statement read. (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)