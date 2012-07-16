WASHINGTON, July 16 The World Trade Organization
on Monday ruled in favor of the United States in a case
challenging China UnionPay's virtual monopoly on China's
electronic payments market, the U.S. Trade Representative's
office said.
"I'm pleased to report that the United States has prevailed
in the dispute with China regarding electronic payment services
for payment card transactions," Tim Reif, general counsel for
the USTR's office said in a statement.
"Today the WTO circulated the Panel's final report and found
in favor of the United States regarding most of the measures we
challenged based either on our claims under the national
treatment provisions of the General Agreement on Trade in
Services (GATS) or our claims under the GATS market access
provisions," Reif said.
The United States had argued that China UnionPay's virtual
monopoly in China came at the expense of foreign suppliers like
Visa, Mastercard and American Express.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Paul Simao)