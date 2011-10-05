WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on Thursday on legislation designed to press China to let its yuan currency rise in value, one of the bill's authors told reporters.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said on Wednesday he was confident the Senate would take up the Currency Exchange Rate Oversight Reform Act of 2011, which would allow the U.S. government to slap countervailing duties on products from countries found to be subsidizing their exports by undervaluing their currencies. (Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by Eric Beech)